Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 27th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard in Sukma on Thursday.

The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People’s Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander.”

In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in Sukma district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area,” said Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha.”

At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area,” he added.

Police have recovered one weapon, a bag full of medicines, surgical items and other items of daily use from the spot.

Happening Nagpur
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Nagpur Crime News
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
Maharashtra News
अनधिकृत बांधकाम करणाऱ्यांवर गुन्हा दाखल
अनधिकृत बांधकाम करणाऱ्यांवर गुन्हा दाखल
मराठा आरक्षण : शैक्षणिक आणि नोकऱ्यांमध्ये मराठा समाजाला दिलेलं आरक्षण वैध -कोर्ट
मराठा आरक्षण : शैक्षणिक आणि नोकऱ्यांमध्ये मराठा समाजाला दिलेलं आरक्षण वैध -कोर्ट
Hindi News
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
Trending News
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Featured News
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
Trending In Nagpur
Externed goon Abhishek Giri nabbed creating ruckus in Panchpaoli
Externed goon Abhishek Giri nabbed creating ruckus in Panchpaoli
Train derails at Kanchewani Station, disrupts Nagpur-Gondia route
Train derails at Kanchewani Station, disrupts Nagpur-Gondia route
Robbery bid foiled in Nandanvan, 3 arrested
Robbery bid foiled in Nandanvan, 3 arrested
वृक्षदिंडीचा समारोप होणार शनिवारी
वृक्षदिंडीचा समारोप होणार शनिवारी
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London
Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
शहर की कराटे चैम्पियन साक्षी अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में करेगी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व
शहर की कराटे चैम्पियन साक्षी अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में करेगी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व
गुंगीची औषधी देऊन प्रवाशांना लुटनारी टोळी गजाआड
गुंगीची औषधी देऊन प्रवाशांना लुटनारी टोळी गजाआड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145