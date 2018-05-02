Extend all benefits of MSME to Retail & Wholesale Traders: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) welcoming the announcement of restoring the INC Codes 45, 46 & 47 under MSME registration portal UDYAM (formerly known as Udyog Aadhar Memorandum) with limited benefits. This relaxation will ensure timely and smooth flow of credit to wholesale and retail traders. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and Union Minister for MSME – Nitin Gadkari on behalf of trading community of the state.

Dipen Agrawal said that CAMIT was representing since long to restore MSME status for retail and wholesale traders so that it enables Government to frame and notify programs, guidelines for promotion, development of retail and wholesale traders, more particularly after Government of India last year announced INR 20 Lac Crore package to revive Indian economy which was badly hurt due to COVID Pandemic.

Small & marginal traders are facing equal hardship due to frequent Covid lockdowns and restrictions, hence restoring pre-2017, MSME status of retail & wholesale traders is the need of the hour because a healthy wholesale and retail chain is insurance for a healthy economy and inclusive growth.

Agrawal expressed his gratitude towards PM – Narendra Modi and Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari for acceding representations from various trade associations across the country and restoring theMSME status of retail & wholesale trade partially, informs a press release issued by Sanjay K. Agrawal, Vice President of CAMIT.