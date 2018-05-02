    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021

    NMC to hire 265 tankers for water supply in city

    Nagpur: As the ‘ambitious’ 24X7 water supply scheme progresses at snail’s pace, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to hire 265 tankers for water supply for the next two years. The civic body will pay Rs 360 for per trip for a tanker. The tankers will be deployed to supply potable water in non-network areas of the city. At present, the NMC is supplying water through 194 tankers.

    The NMC’s Standing Committee, headed by Prakash Bhoyar, approved the proposal of the civic body on Friday. Bhoyar said, until recently, the NMC paid Rs 386 per trip per tanker. But now, due to competition among tanker providers, the rate has come down to Rs 360 even after the fuel price hike. Now, NMC will pay Rs 360 per tanker for one year and Rs 386 per trip for the second year, he said.

    Further, the Standing Committee also gave its green signal to entrust the Rs 31.54 crore work of strengthening, augmenting and beautifying Gandhisagar Lake to a private firm. Other approvals cleared include extension of IT Craft Company for two years and extension of two months for 40 drivers in NMC service. However, the Committee dumped a proposal of Estate and Project Consultative Committee Chairman for providing him a four-wheeler for official work in the city.

    Extend all benefits of MSME to Retail & Wholesale Traders: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    NMC to hire 265 tankers for water supply in city
    HC orders Haffkine to install MRI at Nagpur’s GMCH within 3 months
    Four family members booked for cheating man, abetting suicide
    Parents stage protest at RS Mundle School, demand cut in fees
    संविधान चौकात तेली समाजाचे लाक्षणिक उपोषण
    Roll back LPG Cylinder Price. -Dr. Anees Ahmed.
    ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का ऐलान- 8 जुलाई को मनेगा ‘All India Black Day’
    दालमिया सिमेंट कंपनीत कंत्राटी कामगाराचा उंचीवरून पडुन मृत्यू
    RTMNU Resultsविवि : शीत सत्र परीक्षाओं के 685 परिणाम घोषित
