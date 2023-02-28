Nagpur Police Control Received A Threat To Blow Up The Houses Of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan And Dharmendra

Nagpur: On Tuesday, February 28, the Nagpur police control room received a call from an anonymous caller, who claimed that he had planted bombs near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s residence, reported Mid-Day.

According to officials, the caller also claimed that 25 people had arrived in Dadar, Mumbai, armed with weapons to carry out terror attacks in the commercial capital of India.

As soon as the call was received, Nagpur police passed on this information to the Mumbai Police, following which the latter immediately dispatched bomb squad teams to carry out searches at all the places.

Notably, in 2021, two people were detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police in connection with a hoax bomb scare at 3 railway stations and at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The accused were arrested from Thane.

In the month of February 2021, the Antilia bomb scare took place, when a car holding 20 gelatine sticks was discovered near Mukesh Ambani’s mansion in Mumbai. The bomb scare was notable for the chain of events which followed, forcing several high-profile officials to resign.

The vehicle was tracked down to Mansukh Hiren, a Thane-based car-decor shop owner who reported it stolen the week before. Hiren was discovered dead in a Mumbai creek a week later.

The controversial cop and former Shiv Sena leader Sachin Vaze is accused of murdering Mansukh Hiren, an important witness in the case. After his arrest by NIA, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been transferred from his post.

From the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside Ambani’s residence to the transfer of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the case has turned out to be one of the most controversial cases in recent history.

