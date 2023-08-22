Ramtek cops seize truck from MP, rescue 40 cattle heads

Nagpur: Ramtek police seized a truck illegally transporting cattle heads from Madhya Pradesh to Nagpur. The police rescued 40 cattle heads during the action, of which 23 were found dead, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police enforced nakabandi near the RTO check post and stopped a truck (MP-41/GH-1142). The police party discovered cattle heads being transported in the truck. However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene leaving the truck abandoned. The rescued cattle heads were sent to Gorakshan by the police.

A case was registered under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The action was carried out by PI Hridaynarayan Yadav, PSI Kartik Sontakke, ASI Sanjay Payak and staff including Nitesh Dokarmare, Chetan Thakre, and others.

