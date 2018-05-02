Experience the future of Agriculture at Agro-vision

– Agro-vision agri- exhibition preparations in last phase, Biggest Agri-Exhibition of Central India, Over 350 stalls, 6 Domes for Exhibition, 3 venues dedicated to workshops

Nagpur : Agro Vision, the brain Child of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to begin from 22nd November at Reshimbagh Ground, Nagpur. Agro Vision aims to cater the requirements of farmers of Vidarbha in terms of showcasing new technology in farming, suggestions for allied business so that farmers earn more and prosper in their initiatives. Agro Vision schedule comprises of National Agri-Exhibition, Workshop for farmers and One-Day Seminars.

A total of 17000sq meters area for Agro-Vision is segmented as follows – 10 Thousand Sq Meters Exhibition dome for farmers, farm- experts, Agri- lovers; 4000 Square Meters open Hanger for large equipments; Three Halls of 1200sq meters for conducting workshops and 1500 sq meters area for Livestock.

‘Day-Long’ conferences will be held two days along with detailed workshop are enlisted in the Agro-Vision national Agriculture Exhibition starting from 22nd of this Month. Farmers would get an opportunity to get guidance from Agriculture Experts across country and also listen to the success stories of Successful farmers. Workshops on many useful topics related to farming are specially arranged for farmers. Some workshops would be of extended timeframes seeing the time required for elaborating. Few of them are Technology for enhancing sugarcane production, Dairy, Floriculture, Turmeric and Ginger cultivation, Orange production and processing, Organic farming, fisheries and export opportunities, poultry and irrigation. Along with these topics various opportunities for small scale farmers in Beekeeping, Sericulture, Green Shade technology, Shade net, finance for agriculture, Agri-Tourism, Government Schemes, water management and many topic would be included. Over 350 stalls would show case products and services in 6 domes of Exhibition. Livestock units attract lot of farmer. Keeping this in mind complete information about breeds of livestock’s will be portrayed.

Two counters are made available for registration of farmers. Day-Long conferences will be held at Suresh Bhat Sabhagriha. Topics for these conferences are – I) Dairy Development and Processing Industries in Vidarbha & II) Opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium industries in Agriculture and Food Processing industries of Vidarbha. Stalls displaying seeds, fertilizers, farming equipments and advance farming information will ensure quality visit for all check-ins. NABARD, banks and co-operative societies, government departments too have joined in for this event, was informed in Press Conference by Authorities of Agrovision. Girish Gandhi, Convener; Ramesh Mankar, Ravi Boratkar , Organizing Secretary; Dr. C D Mayee, President –Agro-Vision Consultant Committee were present at the conference.

Farmers, Producers, Customers, Agriculture students and Agri-Lovers should at least visit once to the exhibition and get benefit of the workshops and seminars, urged organizers of Agro-Vision.

Inaugural Ceremony of Agro-Vsion would begin at 3pm on 22nd Nov. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar would grace the occasion as Chief Guest while Union Minster Nitin Gadkari will be prominently present. Union State Minister for Human Resource, Telecommunication and Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Dhotre; Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis; Former Finance Minister of State, Sudhir Mungantiwar and former Energy Miniter Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be present. RajjuBhai Shrof, President CCFI and UPL; Rajyasabha MP & Padmashree Dr. Vikas Mahatme and Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane , Sandeep Joshi would be Present at the occasion.