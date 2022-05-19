Experience 5-star delicacies at ‘Bablu Da Dhaba 2.0’

Advertisement

Nagpur: Throughout his childhood, Saheb Singh Arora had spent most of his time at different hotels instead of at home. This, perhaps, laid the foundation for Saheb, director of renowned Airport Centre Point, in ruminating the culture of hospitality business. Being an integral part of the legacy of Airport Centre Point, Saheb has recently reinstituted the heritage of two-decades-old, Bablu Da Dhaba as ‘Bablu Da Dhaba 2.0’.

The Second Capital of the State witnessed the inception of rooftop dine-in culture with high-class, Bablu Da Dhaba back in 2003. In no time, Bablu Da Dhaba, named after the nickname of its founder S P Singh, became a favourite spot for connoisseurs across the city. However, the luxurious journey of serving ambrosial food came to an end in 2018. However, Saheb Singh Arora has decided to revive the place renowned for its Class, Elegance, Ambience and most importantly Taste! Bablu Da Dhaba 2.0 has started welcoming its patrons at the fourth floor of Airport Centre Point.