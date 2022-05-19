Man’s body found in Kalamna, murder suspected

Advertisement
Nagpur: Body of a man was found under mysterious circumstances at an isolated place under Kalamna Police Station here, on Thursday. The deceased has not been identified yet.
According to police sources, the man was killed between Pawangaon and Kamptee road his body was subsequently dumped here. The body was spotted by some locals who alerted Police Control Room.
Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Kalmana Police rushed to the spot and conducted the panchanama.
Cops have sent body for autopsy and are probing further.
