Exclusive seminars for bride-to-be’s by Tanishq Nagpur this whole month!

Nagpur: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata is excited to announce a series of free seminars exclusively designed for all would-be brides in Nagpur. The seminar started from May 21, 2023 and will be held till June 18, 2023. These seminars will be held every Sunday from 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm at Tanishq Showroom, station road, station road, Kingsway, Nagpur.

On June 4, Dr. Sonal Kolte, a distinguished dietician, will focus on nutrition and fitness, empowering brides to make healthy choices and the event will be held at Tanishq Showroom, station road, Kingsway, Nagpur.

This enlightening event aims to guide and assist brides-to-be in looking their absolute best on their special day. The seminar comprises four interactive sessions, featuring renowned experts in skincare, bridal makeup, dietetics, and clothing.

Renowned makeup artist, Farhad Contractor from VLCC Mumbai, shared valuable tips and techniques for creating stunning bridal looks on May 18. Dr. Gitika Patni, a renowned dermatologist, will share valuable insights on skincare routines and achieving a radiant complexion on June 11. Furthermore, Ms. Sadhvi Pande from Sadh, a renowned fashion designer, will provide guidance on the latest trends and designs in clothing and bridal wear on June 18.

