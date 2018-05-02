Excise Deptt earns Rs 9.67 lakh from 59 one day liquor permits issued for 31st bash

Excise Deptt achieves significant conviction rate with Nagpur police help

Nagpur: Following the directives of District Collector, the Excise Department joined hands with Nagpur Police and achieved the highest conviction rate till date, i.e. 16%. The significant efforts and necessary support extended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Ola and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of all five zones of Nagpur city played key role in cracking the whip on the illegal hooch dens across the district, informed Excise Superintendent, Pramod Sonone to Nagpur Today.

Also read: Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019

Elaborating on the liquor sale registered by the department in the month of December, 2019, the Superintendent said, compared to December 2018, 2019 registered 8.72% spurt in country made liquor sale, 7.43% in foreign liquor and 5.97% in beer.

“Total 26,12,213 litres of country made liquor, 12,47,240 litres of foreign liquor, 6,27,712 litres of beer along with 21,334 litres of wine sale was registered in December 2018. However, December 2019 registered 28,40,081 litres of country made liquor sale (+2,27,868), 13,34,866 litres of foreign liquor (+87,626), 6,92,326 litres of beer (+35,326) and around 50 litres of hike in sale of wine,” he said.

“December 31st, 2019, alone generated revenue of Rs 9,67,000 in the district on account of total 59 one day permits issued by the department,” mentioned the Excise Superintendent.

In year 2018, total 2410 offences were registered in which 2035 accused were detained by the department. Excise Department also confiscated materials worth Rs 2.59 crore this year. In 2019, besides registering 2699 offences (+289) where 2561 accused were booked (+526), the department seized goods worth Rs 3.18 crore (+1.21 crore).

– Shubham Nagdeve