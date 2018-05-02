Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori

Nagpur: In yet another crackdown against illegal hooch dens and illicit breweries, the vigilant sleuths of State Excise Department on Tuesday conducted a raid in Bhivsen Khori based illegal liquor shop. Besides, raw materials and containers the department seized 190 litres of ready liquor to the tune of Rs 5.90 lakh.

The department also destroyed chemical during the raid and arrested accused Sumitra Rajesh Borkar, Sulochna Ashok Gedam and Pinky Rahul Gondane.

The Excise team comprising Inspector, Ashok Shitole, Assistant Inspectors, Balu Bhagat, Dilip Badwaik, Narendra Boldhane, Constables, Anil Jain, Nilesh Ingole, Kunal Korche, Pradeep Dhote and others played key role in the drive.

The raid was supervised by under the guidance of Excise Superintended Pramod Sonone