94.3 My FM’s RJ Rajan Dies in Nagpur

Nagpur: The radio industry of the country has lost its most famous voice – RJ Rajan – who, after suffering from a brain hemorrhage, had a heart attack and passed away here on Saturday.

RJ Rajan was rushed to Neuron Hospital on Saturday morning after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. However, he subsequently had a heart attack and died on the way to the hospital.

Advertisement

The entire radio fraternity has extended their support to RJ Rajan’s grieving family during this unfortunate incident.

Nagpur Today

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement