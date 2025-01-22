Ex-Nagpur CP Dr Upadhyay conducts workshop on stress management

Advertisement













Nagpur: Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, IPS, former Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, and Director General of Police, Maharashtra Homeguards and Civil Defence, led an engaging two-hour workshop on Stress Management and Emotional Intelligence at Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, near Nagpur, on Tuesday, January 21.

The session saw an enthusiastic turnout of approximately 300 participants, including officers from Nagpur Rural Police and members of the university community. Among the prominent attendees were Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar and University Registrar Devanand Shukla.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Tackling the root of stress

Dr. Upadhyay explored the origins of stress and its detrimental impact on both physical and mental well-being. Drawing on insights from neuroscience and personal experience, he highlighted practical strategies to combat chronic stress, including Yoga, Pranayama, meditation, and visualization techniques.

“These exercises create a balance between the emotional and rational brain, effectively reducing stress and fostering inner harmony,” he explained, supporting his points with scientific studies and research findings.

The workshop also emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in handling stressful situations, particularly for those in high-pressure roles such as law enforcement and academia. Participants actively engaged in the exercises and shared positive feedback about the session’s impact on their understanding of stress management.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Muske from Saoner extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to Dr. Upadhyay, praising the workshop as insightful and transformative for all attendees.

This initiative highlights the growing recognition of mental health and emotional intelligence as critical aspects of personal and professional development, especially in challenging environments like law enforcement and academia.