Woman killed, six hurt as marriage party car rams road divider on Samruddhi E’Way

Nagpur: A marriage party’s car returning from a wedding met with a road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg which resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to six others, including the driver. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ashadevi Rameshchandra Lahoti (67). The injured include driver Rohit Rameshchandra Lahoti (36), a resident of Lakhada,Washim; his wife Tilak Rohit Lahoti (32); Roshan Rameshchandra Lahoti (35); Vitthal Subhash Rathi (45), a resident of Mantri Nagar, Latur; Dinesh Mohanlal Malani (38); and Sunita Dinesh Malani, a resident of Murtijapur, District – Akola. All are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Nagpur.

According to police, the group had travelled to Nagpur on Monday for a relative’s wedding. After the event, they were returning in a car (MH-37/V-4333). The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the Vena river bridge at a roundabout on Samruddhi Expressway. The car collided with the road divider and the occupants were injured seriously. Upon receiving the information, Hingna Police arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to AIIMS, Nagpur. Doctors examined Ashadevi and declared her dead.

Hingna Police have registered a case of a fatal accident and initiated an investigation.

Man killed in accident at Vita Bhatti Chowk

In a separate incident, Jaswinder Singh Manjit Singh Chhatwal (48), a resident of Babadeep Singh Nagar, lost his life when an unknown truck collided with his scooter (MH-49/BS-2001) at Vita Bhatti Chowk within Yashodhara Nagar Police Station limits on Monday afternoon. The Police have registered a case of a fatal accident and started an investigation.