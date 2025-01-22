Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Dhyanchand SA lifts hockey title

Advertisement













Nagpur: Sakib Rahim and Rahul Kalakotti Jr scored a brace each as Dhyanchand Sports Academy thrashed Eagle Sports by four goals to nil in the final of the hockey event during Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground in Nagpur on Tuesday.

While Rahim sounded the board in 14th and 36th minute, Kalakotti Junior scored his goals in 31st and 38th minutes.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In women’s final, Elite Club blanked City Police to emerge winners. Trisha Dudgankar (14th) and Prerna Lonare (27th) were the goal getters for the winners. In girls Under-17 final, Ira International thrashed St Vincent Pallotti 3-0. Yashasvi Kubde (13th, 33rd) and Maitree Thakare (37th) were the goal scorers.

In boys section, St Vincent Pallotti rode on Atrik Mishra’s 13th minute strike to beat Ira International by a solitary goal.

Renu Kaur Sidhu wins twin golds

Renu Kaur Sidhu recently completed Tata Mumbai Marathon adding another feather to her cap. Renu completed the 42.195 km in 4 hours, 31 minutes and 30 seconds. Earlier, she had completed Procam Slam 25km in Kolkata, 21-km Delhi and 10-km Bengaluru marathons.

Returning from Mumbai, Renu won gold medals in 200 metres in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’s Master’s Athletics. She completed the run in 40 secconds. She won her second gold in 1500m in 7:17s. Renu thanked Jay Athletics Club and her coach Sunil Kapgate for her success.

In 65+ age category, Bhavika Ramteke won a double gold medal. She won the 100 metres gold crossing the line in 20.16 minutes. Later, she claimed another yellow metal in long jump event. Nanda Sonune from Amravati won the silver medal.

Amravati wins twin handball crowns

The Friends Club teams from Amravati won twin titles in the Vidarbha-level handball tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. The women’s team defeated Dhamangaon by a 25-15 margin while the men’s team thrashed Ajinkya Club 23-20 in a closely fought final.

In the under-17 age group, Krida Prabodhini Nagpur defeated Ajinkya Club Kondhali 22- 21 to win the title. In the Under-17 girls’ final, Friends Club defeated Khelo India team 18-15 to win the title.

The winners were presented with awards by Prof Vijay Barse. Rupkumar Naidu, Atmaram Pandey, Sunil Bhotmange, Satish Wade, Chandrashekhar Dubey, Indrajit Randhawa, Charushila Shettiwar, Pankaj Kothari were also present.