Ex-Mayor Joshi stages dharna at Pachpaoli Police Station

Nagpur: Enraged over the death of a patient due to alleged negligence of Crystal Care Hospital in Nagpur, former Mayor and senior BJP leader Sandeep Joshi along with family members of the deceased staged protest in front of Pachpavli Police Station on Wednesday (June 2) demanding justice for the patient.

It may be recalled that the patient Dilip Kadekar was admitted at Crystal Care Hospital, located at Rani Durgawati Square. Kadekar died on May 12 allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital. Several complaints were made in the Panchpavli Police Station regarding the incident, but no action was taken till even after 20 days.

Joshi said that he was sitting in front of the Panchpavli Police Station to get justice for the patient and the relatives of the patient. “A case of culpable homicide should be registered against the Hospital and immediate action should be taken” Joshi demanded.

The former Mayor claimed that he received a phone call on May 12 from one of the relatives named Pranit Kadekar. Pranit informed him that his fater was admitted in Crystal Care Hospital at Rani Durgawati Nagar. The hosital was frequently demanding money and threatening to stop treatment. “After receiving Pranit’s complaint, I went to the hospital. The patient Dilip Kadekar, who was on ventilator for the past eight days, died on the same day (May 12) as the ventilator was taken off. A case of culpable homicide should be registered against the Hospital and immediate action should be taken. To press the demand, he along with family members of late Dilip Kadekar staged dharna in front of Pachpaoli Police Station,” Joshi said.

“But despite the assurances by the police, no action was initiated agaisnt the hospital,” Joshi lamented.

Notably, in the wake of increasing violation of COVID-19 norms by private hospitals amid the havoc wrecked by novel coronavirus, the former Mayor had appealed Nagpur Municipal Commissioner to take strict action against such hospitals that are taking advantage of the situation of the patients and collecting lumsum amount from thier family members.

It is worth mentioning here that despite issuing strict guidelines and government’s continuous warning to prevent corona patients from being cheated many hospitals went on violating the norms in the name of treatment fee.

Meanwhile, police have booked Joshi under relevant sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act for staging dharna in front of Pachpaoli Police Station and violating Covid-19 guidelines.