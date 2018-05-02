Adv Wanjari urges Munde to release scholarship money to colleges

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Un-Aided Engineering Colleges Management’s Association, led by its President Adv Abhijit Wanjari, MLC, recently met Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra’s Minister for Social Justice and urged him to immediately release scholarship amount for the colleges.

Adv Wanjari said that with over Rs 200 crore scholarship amount pending with Government it has become difficult for the professional colleges to run in a smooth manner. Vidarbha Un-Aided Engineering Colleges Management’s Association has been constantly pursuing the matter with the Government. But no step had taken yet by the authority. The MLC apprised Munde about the problem. Munde immediately assured the delegation to resolve the issue.

Adv Abhijeet Wanjari, MLC and President of the Association along with office-bearers met Munde at his office in Mantralaya in Mumbai to discuss about the problems related with tution fee scholarship delay and the professional colleges facing the financial crunch because of which many of the colleges have not paid the salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff since last 6 to 7 months. Wanjari briefed Munde that not a single rupee was paid towards the tuition fee scholarship of various backward class category students for the session 2020-21 to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBA, Medical, Polytechnic Institutions, etc. Whereas, whole year has passed and State Government is not taking any step for the release of scholarship amount.

Adv Wanjari brought to the notice of the minister, that the State Government had failed to start the MahaDBT online scholarship portal on time this year for session 2020-21 and instead of starting and activating in the month of June or July 2020, it was commenced in the month of February 2021. Students of various colleges started filling online application for scholarship under various categories since February, 2021 onwards. Wanjari requested the Minister that the tuition fee scholarship amount be immediately released without any further delay and that too in a single stroke (2 installments together) as the college has not received a single rupee towards first installment due to the negligence of the State Government in staring and activation of the MahaDBT online scholarship portal on time.

Munde has assured Abhijeet Wanjari, that he would immediately instruct the officials of Social Welfare for disbursement of scholarship amount to all the professional institutions. Munde informed Wanjari that he has already got the sanction of scholarship amount of Scheduled Caste (SC) category students from Finance Department much earlier for this year’s session 20-21. Hence there will be no problem for further delay in the disbursement.

The office bearers of Vidarbha Un-Aided Engineering Colleges Management’s Association, Ajay Agrawal, Jugal Maheshwari, Avinash Dorsatwar, Pramod Pampatwar, Sayaji Jadhav, Nitin Pugalia, Prashant Wasade, etc thanked the Minister for Social Justice & Special Assistance, Dhananjay Munde and Abhijeet Wanjari for taking pain for early disbursement of Scholarship amount.