3 minor girls go missing in 24 hours in Nagpur

Nagpur: Three minor girls went missing from different parts of the city and have reportedly been kidnapped by unidentified persons in the past 24 hours. Cops have launched searches to trace the girls.

In the first incident, a 17-year old girl, resident of Wadi area, left her home on the pretext of going to her maternal aunt’s house around 2 pm on Tuesday, June 1. However, she did not reach the aunt’s house. The girl’s relatives searched her frantically but in vain. Some unidentified person reportedly lured the girl and abducted her.

Wadi PSI Chipde, based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the girl, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and searching for her.

Similarly, a 13-year old girl went missing after she left home for going to her friend’s house around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. A resident of Tehsil area, the kid girl told her mother she was going to her friend’s house but went missing. She might have been taken away by some unidentified person.

Tehsil PSI Kale, acting on a complaint filed by relatives of the girl, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace her.

In the third incident, a 17-year old girl, a Kalamna resident, has gone missing since 4 pm on Wednesday. She left home on the pretext of going to her friend’s house but did not return home. Despite a search by relatives, she could not be found. The teenage girl could have been lured by an unidentified person and abducted.

Kalamna PSI Dahiphale has registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC as per Supreme Court ruling that if a minor girl or boy goes missing then the case may be treated as that of kidnapping. Search is on to trace the girl.