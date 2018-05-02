Ex-Mayor Joshi cites NT report, demands probe into Cement Road Phase-2 scam

Nagpur: Citing a Nagpur Today report, the former Mayor Sandeep Joshi has reminded the NMC administration of his demand regarding probe into scam in Cement Road Phase-2 project.

It is pertinent to recall that Nagpur Today, on January 19, 2021, had published a report claiming a scam in Cement Road Phase-2 project. At that time, during his tenure as Mayor, Joshi had taken cognizance of the report and set up a committee to probe the corruption allegations in the construction of cement roads under Phase-2. However, the present Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B scrapped the committee and formed a new panel to probe the matter. The new committee has not submitted its probe report till to date. Hence the guilty contractor and NMC officials have got spared of action.

In a fresh letter shot to Chief Engineer, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, on March 23, Joshi claimed that aspersions are being cast on the new probe committee. “It is being charged that the tainted contractor and officials could be conniving with the new committee and scuttling the probe. Also, the image of NMC is being tarnished due to this nexus,” Joshi asserted.

The former Mayor further said in his letter that the NMC administration should have initiated stern measures by seeking probe report from the new panel and the guilty should have been punished. “But even after lapse of two months, no action has been taken in the matter,” Joshi charged.

He demanded immediate submission of probe report by the committee set up by the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and action against the guilty contractor and the concerned officials.

In its report, Nagpur Today had revealed a tender scam and corruption on payment of bills in Cement Road Phase-2 project. Taking a serious note of the NT report, the then Mayor Sandeep Joshi had set up a committee to probe matter. However, after Joshi relinquished from the post of Mayor, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B scrapped the committee and formed a new panel. The new panel has been dormant and no action was initiated in the scam.