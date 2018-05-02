Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Jun 16th, 2019

Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet

Mumbai: Former Congressman and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Sunday joined the cabinet of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Vikhe-Patil, who joined as a Minister, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.V. Rao at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Also inducted was a long-time contender, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashish Shelar.

With this, Fadnavis has consolidated the BJP’s position before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Over a dozen ministers are expected to take the oath on Sunday from various parties of the ruling alliance including BJP, Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (A).

