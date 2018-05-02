Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Ex-Delhi minister AK Walia succumbs to COVID-19

    Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday, party leaders said.

    He was 72.

    Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condoled the death of former MLA, saying he breathed his last at the city’s Apollo Hospital.

    Party leaders said Walia, who represented the Laxmi Nagar constituency in the assembly for four terms, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after testing positive for coronavirus.

    He passed away around 1.30 AM Thursday, they said.

    AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled Walia’s death, saying he promoted positive politics in Delhi


    Trending In Nagpur
    जिलाधिकारी 1 लेकिन सभी घाटों के लिए नियम अलग-अलग
    जिलाधिकारी 1 लेकिन सभी घाटों के लिए नियम अलग-अलग
    Covid crises: “Ashamed to be part of nasty, evil society,” says Nagpur HC
    Covid crises: “Ashamed to be part of nasty, evil society,” says Nagpur HC
    संकटसमयी मदत करणारा देव माणूस भास्कर चव्हाण
    संकटसमयी मदत करणारा देव माणूस भास्कर चव्हाण
    38 तरुणांनी स्वेच्छेने केले मोफत अँटी बॉडी तपासणी
    38 तरुणांनी स्वेच्छेने केले मोफत अँटी बॉडी तपासणी
    पोलिसांशी शाब्दिक वाद घालणाऱ्या दोन दुकांनदारावर गुन्हा दाखल
    पोलिसांशी शाब्दिक वाद घालणाऱ्या दोन दुकांनदारावर गुन्हा दाखल
    Beware! Nagpur Cops keeping watch on Covidiots through COC
    Beware! Nagpur Cops keeping watch on Covidiots through COC
    Kumbh pilgrims to be home quarantined in Nagpur
    Kumbh pilgrims to be home quarantined in Nagpur
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या प्रयत्नामुळे महाराष्ट्राला मिळणार दररोज 97 मे. टन लिक्विड ऑक्सिजन
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या प्रयत्नामुळे महाराष्ट्राला मिळणार दररोज 97 मे. टन लिक्विड ऑक्सिजन
    Maharashtra announces stricter COVID-19 curbs: Cap on marriage gatherings, new rules for offices [DETAILS]
    Maharashtra announces stricter COVID-19 curbs: Cap on marriage gatherings, new rules for offices [DETAILS]
    नागपुर की हालत दिखाते नागपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के वीडियो
    नागपुर की हालत दिखाते नागपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के वीडियो
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145