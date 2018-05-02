Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021
    National News

    1,710 doses of Covid vaccine stolen from hospital

    An oxygen tanker was waylaid in Haryana yesterday and today vaccines have been stolen. Another step towards anarchy.

    As many as 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Jind district, officials said on Thursday.

    “1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre. Some important files have also been stolen,” said an official from the centre.

    Centre’s incharge said, “I’ll also check our main store that keeps supply for the entire district. I’ll also inform officials.

    “He further said that police inquiry has been initiated and proper inquiry will be done.


