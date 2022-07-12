Advertisement

Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea hearing begins in the Sessions Court of Patiala House Court, in an alleged case of promoting enmity.

Representing Zubair, Advocate Vrinda Grover submits that the FIR was registered by the Delhi Police in a few hours after the tweet by the anonymous Twitter handle. Police didn’t upload the FIR saying this is a sensitive matter.

Delhi Police counsel sought time to make arguments in the matter and requested the court to take up the matter day after tomorrow, July 14.

Advocate Vrinda Grover opposed saying postponing the matter for 2 days is unfair. She said the matter may be taken up tomorrow, if possible.

