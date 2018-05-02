Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Aug 16th, 2020

    Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered near Bharat Talkies

    Nagpur: Deva Usare, a former corporator of Gaddigodam was brutally murdered by two unidentified youths on Sunday morning. The incident happened when Usare went to a tea-stall, near Bharat Talkies.

    Usare was alone at the stall when two unidentified youths with axe approached him. The accused brutally started assaulting Usare. With critical injures, then they left leaving Usare laying in the pool of blood.

    After some locals contacted police control room, the cops rushed to the spot and sent Usare to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors have pronounced him brought dead.

    In the meantime, cops have registered a case of murder and started hunt for the assailants.

