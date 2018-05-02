Video : Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered over land dispute, 2 arrested

Nagpur: Deva Usare, a former corporator of Gaddigodam was brutally murdered by two youths over a land dispute on Sunday morning. The incident happened when Usare went to a tea-stall, near Bharat Talkies. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Sadar cops nabbed the accused duo, who were identified as Usare’ s neighbours with couple of hours and placed them under arrest.

Usare was alone at the stall when two youths, who were identified as Usare’s neighbours with axe approached him. The accused brutally started assaulting Usare. With critical injures, then they left leaving Usare laying in the pool of blood. After some locals contacted police control room, the cops rushed to the spot and sent Usare to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors have pronounced him brought dead.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused duo.