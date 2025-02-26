Ex-cop arrested for hiring goons to attack complainant in Nagpur

Nagpur: A retired Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) has been arrested by Sadar Police in Nagpur for allegedly hiring a group of criminals to attack a man who had filed a complaint against him. The retired PSI Rajaram Pandurang Dhore (62), reportedly gave a contract of Rs 20,000 to three criminals to punish a person who had complained to the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT).

This information surfaced after the Sadar Police arrested on Tuesday four persons involved in the attack that was reported on February 17. The arrested accused are: Rajaram Dhore, a retired PSI, along with Abdul Wasim Abdul Salim (41), Anil James Chaure (32), and Aniket alias Nikki Dilip Bahadur (27). All are accused of being part of the attack that left Suresh Prahlad Sontakke (56), injured.

Gold Rate Wednesday 26Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,400 /- Gold 22 KT 80,400 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sontakke retired from MSEDCL and he was the target of the accused. The attack occurred near the Providence School area in the city when he was en route to meet Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. According to police, the enmity between Sontakke and Dhore started when he complained about Dhore’s son-in-law, who encroached on the road and regularly organised noisy Zumba dance events. Despite numerous complaints from Sontakke about the disturbances caused by the DJ music, Dhore reportedly ignored him.

Frustrated by the lack of action, Sontakke took his grievance to the NIT which started regular hearings. Dhore was reportedly furious over Sontakke’s complaint. He allegedly decided to take matters into his own hands and paid the criminals to attack Sontakke as a form of revenge. On February 17, as Sontakke was headed to Ravi Bhavan on a motorcycle, he was stopped by two assailants who attacked him with bamboo sticks and fled the spot.

Following the attack, Sontakke filed a formal complaint with the Sadar Police. Senior Police Inspector ManishThakre tracked down the accused using CCTV footage. Their investigation led to the arrest of Abdul, Anil, and Aniket, who later revealed that Dhore had paid them to carry out the attack. Dhore was arrested shortly after and during interrogation, he allegedly admitted to paying Rs 20,000 for the assault. He has been remanded in police custody for one day, and further investigation is underway.