More delay: SC defers hearing on Maharashtra civic polls till March 4

Civic bodies like the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which has been without an elected body since 2022, continue to be run by State-appointed administrators

New Delhi: Maharashtra’s long-awaited civic elections will be further delayed as the Supreme Court has decided to hear the matter on March 4. The delay stems from a petition regarding OBC reservation, which has held up the polls. Political parties, who were hoping for a quick resolution to allow for elections, are now uncertain about when the process will proceed.

A senior BJP leader expressed disappointment, noting that the party was expecting a ruling that would allow for the elections to be held soon, possibly by summer. However, the delay could mean the elections may not take place until after the monsoon season. Meanwhile, civic bodies like the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which has been without an elected body since 2022, continue to be run by state-appointed administrators.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his concern, emphasizing the need for the elections to be held promptly, as former Corporators are eager to resume their work and many young political aspirants are preparing to contest. A leader of the NCP (SP) also shared his views, expressing confidence in the Supreme Court’s judgment while indicating that the election process could take time, depending on the ruling.

If the judgment is issued promptly, the elections could be held after the monsoon; however, some in power have expressed optimism about the possibility of conducting the elections before then.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, among other civic bodies, has not had an elected body since 2022. The civic bodies are currently run by administrators appointed by the state government.

The state’s ruling alliance led by the BJP is keen for the civic elections to take place soon.

“We have submitted to the Supreme Court all the details of the OBC category data in the state. This will pave the way for the civic elections to be conducted at the earliest after the Supreme Court nod,” Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is the state BJP chief, said last month.