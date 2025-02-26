Nagpur cops rescue Class 10 student from sex racket, escort her to exam centre in time!

Nagpur: While Class 10 board exams have commenced across Maharashtra, a shocking incident came to light in Manish Nagar, Nagpur, where the police conducted a raid at a hotel and found a schoolgirl with a customer. The girl, a Class 10 student, was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home. However, as she had an important exam the next day, Nagpur Police acted swiftly and arranged a special police vehicle along with female officers to ensure she reached her examination centre in rural Nagpur.

After writing her exam, the police safely escorted her back to the juvenile home. The commendable efforts of the Nagpur Police in ensuring that the girl’s education was not affected have been widely appreciated.

Trapped due to financial hardship

According to reports, the 15-year-old girl, a resident of rural Nagpur, was lured into the racket under the pretext of financial assistance. Her parents are farm labourers, struggling to provide education for both their daughters. Unable to afford expenses, the girl was looking for work when a friend misled her into this situation.

On February 13, 2024, Beltarodi Police raided Hotel Krishnakunj in Manish Nagar, where they caught the girl with a customer. She was immediately sent to the Patankar Chowk Juvenile Home. Despite her circumstances, she had been studying at the juvenile home for the past year in preparation for her Class 10 exams.

To prevent any disruption to her education, Beltarodi Police wrote to the Motor Transport Department, requesting a police vehicle for her commute. Female officers were assigned to accompany her to the examination centre and remain there until she completed her paper.

This proactive approach by Nagpur Police has been praised for ensuring that the victim’s future remains on track, despite the challenges she faced.