Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara

Nagpur: In two incidents of molestation reported under jurisdiction of Gittikhadan and Sakkardara police, a 23-year-old former Amazon employee accused her former colleagues of defamation and molestation while a 23-year-old housewife was molested by her neighbour by sneaking inside her house and indulging in vulgar acts in the wee hours of Tuesday.

In her compliant, the 23-year-old former IT firm employee told police that, she had started her job in Pune-based Amazon company back in October 2018 and continued till July 19 this year. During the same time, she met accused identified as Mayank Raj and Preeti Shah working with same firm. Though the accused duo was dating that time, they would often engage in fights over petty issues. Owing to which Mayank tried to commit suicide. However it was after the complainant’s intervention, he avoided taking the extreme step. Following this incident, Mayank started growing feeling for the complainant. The accused proposed the victim to tie nuptial knot with him. However, when she refused, he reportedly created survivor’s fake Facebook profile with her pictures and mobile numbers and reportedly outraged her modesty.

It is after when the victim started getting obscene calls and text on her mobile, the matter came to fore. Following which she approached Gittikhadan police station and filed a complaint against accused Mayank and Preeti.

Cops have booked the accused duo under Sections 354 (D) of the IPC read with Section 66 C, 67 of the IT Act and started the probe.

In second incident, the 23-year-old married woman was sleeping with her daughter in her house in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Accused identified as Amjad Khan Ayub Khan (25) sneaked inside her house around 1 am. Amjad reportedly molested her and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anybody.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Sakkardara police have booked the accused Amjad under Sections 354 (B), 506, 323 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.