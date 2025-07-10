‘Every Shakha member contributes to Hindu Rashtra’: RSS chief Dr Bhagwat

Advertisement



Nagpur: “Every individual who attends a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha — participates in activities, plays games, and undergoes training — contributes to the Hindu Rashtra in his own unique way,” said RSS Sarsanghachalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday. Emphasizing the self-sustaining nature of the organization, he added that the entire system is structured in such a way that things move forward naturally, without external prompting.

He was speaking at a function to launch a book on RSS ideologue late Moropant Pingale, also known as one of the architects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. “Once, a group of guests visiting a scholar’s place curiously asked how he could keep such a vast place so neat and clean, all alone. He said it was all automated; a machine could even sense how much water the guests would need during their stay, and the tank gets filled up on its own. Even the Sangh is like that; people come to the shakha, play, get ready, and their contribution is made towards the common cause of Hindu Rashtra on its own,” said Bhagwat, citing Pingale.

Some may often question what is gained by merely swinging lathis in the air at the shakha or speak of lofty ideals, if many doze off when the intellectual sessions get a bit tougher. However, things work on their own, he stressed. Not many know about Pingale’s contribution to the temple cause.

For people at large, it was Ashok Singhal (then VHP President) who was behind the movement. Singhal played his role of being at the front, and Pingale remained behind the scenes, also making the mission succeed, he said. Pingale worked silently during his lifetime. Once, during a discussion on the election post-Emergency, Pingale said if the entire opposition united, they would get 276 seats. It was difficult to believe, but that happened. When the results were declared, he was away from the limelight at Sajjangarh (Satara), said Bhagwat.

“Sangh is my life force”, Dr Bhagwat said, urging that his biography be read repeatedly. Moropant’s dedication and devotion to the organisation were Himalayan in scale, Dr Bhagwat added. Authors Pranjali Kane and Mandar Morone spoke about the book. Introductory remarks were given by Ravindra Gole and Arvind Sen. A documentary on Moropant Pingale’s life was screened. The programme concluded with a rendition of Pasaydan by Nidhi Ranade.

Hindu economic forum meet in Australia in August

A Hindu world economic forum meet would be held at Adelaide in Australia in August. In continuation of a series, the idea is to bring all Hindu businessmen together and come up with common ideas, said National Vice-President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ashok Chowgule. He also called for having practising Hindus and members of a particular sect in temple trusts. On the Aurangzeb tomb, he said they country does not see him as a hero and the structure need not be glorified. He was talking to the media on the sidelines of the event.