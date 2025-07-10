Crime takes a hit in Nagpur’s Zone 5 in six months under tight policing

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Police’s Zone 5 has reported significant achievements across a range of enforcement and outreach operations between January 1 and June 30, 2025. Under the leadership of senior officers and zonal police stations, multiple drives were conducted to destroy contraband, trace stolen items, tackle narcotics, and ensure public safety.

Major Highlights

Liquor seizure and destruction: A total of Rs 59.18 lakh worth of seized liquor from 402 cases, dating back to 2019, was destroyed after obtaining due permissions from the court and the State Excise Department. The initiative was carried out across police stations in Koradi, Jaripatka, Kapil Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar, Pardi, Kalamna, Old Kamptee, and New Kamptee.

Public outreach was conducted in parallel through student and citizen workshops, and press conferences were held to highlight the dangers of addiction.

Tobacco and gutkha seizures: Zone 5 police destroyed Rs 47.54 lakh worth of banned tobacco products from 53 cases, following judicial permissions. Anti-addiction awareness sessions were organized in schools and neighbourhoods, emphasizing the harmful effects of tobacco on individuals and families.

Stolen mobile recovery: In an impressive recovery campaign, police traced and returned 364 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners. Recipients were also educated on cybercrime prevention and digital safety during organized workshops.

Nylon manja destruction drive: As part of efforts to curb kite-related injuries, ₹18.09 lakh worth of nylon manja was confiscated and destroyed across 117 cases. Citizens and students were informed about the dangerous consequences of using nylon strings through media briefings and awareness campaigns.

“Garud Drishti” Social Media Monitoring

The cyber surveillance initiative “Garud Drishti” monitored objectionable content on social media platforms. So far, 305 offensive videos involving obscenity, communal incitement, threats, or glorification of violence and weapons have been acted upon.

• Minors involved in posting such videos were issued cautionary notices, and their parents were counseled.

•Adults were dealt with legally, and undertakings were taken to prevent recurrence.

NDPS: Operation Thunder

A total of 118 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases were registered — a significant increase of 76 cases compared to 2024. Under “Operation Thunder,” awareness drives were held in schools and colleges, using posters, street plays, corner meetings, and community interactions to discourage drug abuse.

Preventive Action: Bond Violation

In 117 cases, bond condition violators were fined a total of ₹4.50 lakh, ensuring preventive policing through legal mechanisms.

Crime Statistics: 2025 (Jan–Jun)

Leadership and coordination

These operations were undertaken under the strategic direction of Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City, Navin Reddy, Joint CP, Rajendra Dabhade, Additional CP, Niketan Kadam, DCP, Zone 5, Kshirsagar, ACP, Kamptee Division, Satyaveer Bandiwar, ACP, Jaripatka Division.

Supported by Senior Police Inspectors from all eight police stations in Zone 5 — Koradi, Jaripatka, Kapil Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar, Pardi, Kalamna, Old Kamptee, and New Kamptee — the zone’s combined efforts reflect a proactive and citizen-oriented approach to policing.