Olympic shooters Rathore, Anjali Bhagwat to speak on ‘Sports as a Career’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: A host of international athletes will be the guest speakers during the one day seminar on ‘Sports as a Career’ which will be organised by Vidarbha Adventure Association (VAA) on July 26. The seminar will be held at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium.

Silver medallist at 2004 Athens Olympics Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Rajasthan Government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be the guests of the seminar. Olympic shooter, Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awardee Anjali Bhagwat, former India cricketers Nilesh Kulkarni, Prashant Vaidya, Archery Federation of India Secretary Pramod Chandurkar, India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, seamer Umesh Yadav will be the guests of honour.

Dr Anil Karwande, President, Sports Psychology Association of India, will deliver the keynote address on ‘Exploring Diverse Career Paths in Sports’. Olympian Rathore will deliver his lecture on ‘Beyond the battlefield: Unveiling sports opportunities in the Indian armed forces’ while shooter Bhagwat will speak on the evolving landscape: Sports as a viable career opportunity in India.

Nagpur’s very own India cricketers Jitesh Sharma and Umesh Yadav will also speak on the occasion. During the first technical session, former cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni will deliver his lecture on ‘Sports management: A growing career field’ while in the second session will have Pramod Chandurkar speaking on future scopes in sports industry while Prashant Vaidya will end the technical session with the topic: ‘Prize money and salaries in sports — A comprehensive overview’.

The event will conclude with panel discussion and Q&A session with experts. The organising committee includes Kumar Masram, Patron, Vidarbha Adventure Association, Dr Sharda Naidu, President, Kishor Bagde, Secretary, Nitin Gohane, Preeti Dudulkar, Sanjay Kadu, Dr Prashant Debre.