Every Family Should Have Three Children, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Population Policy

On the occasion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary year, during a lecture series titled “100 Years of Sangh Yatra: New Horizons” held in Delhi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his views on India’s population policy.

Bhagwat stated, “The policy should be ‘We Two, Our Three’ and not ‘We Two, Our Two.’ Every family must have three children.” He explained that in communities where the birth rate falls below three, the population gradually declines. He also noted that religious scriptures have long hinted at the importance of maintaining population balance.

Highlighting the benefits of early marriage and having three children, Bhagwat said it promotes better health for both parents and children. According to him, with three children, issues like ego clashes and frequent disputes among siblings can be managed more effectively.

He pointed out that India’s current average fertility rate stands at 2.1, which, mathematically, is close to three. Therefore, he urged families to consider having three children. However, he cautioned against having more than three, as the financial burden becomes difficult to manage.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat expressed concern over the declining birth rate among Hindus and emphasized that the new generation must understand the importance of not limiting families to fewer than three children.