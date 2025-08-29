Nagpur Rural SP visits Shivsneh Ganesh Mandal in Umred, reviews security

Nagpur: Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagpur Rural, Harsh A. Poddar visited the Shivsneh Ganesh Mandal in Umred under Umred Police Station limits to review preparations and security arrangements for Ganeshotsav celebrations.

During his visit, SP Poddar interacted with the office-bearers of the mandal and discussed safety measures, police deployment, and the installation of CCTV cameras. He also inquired about the challenges faced by the organizers and urged them to celebrate the festival while ensuring that law and order remain intact.

The SP stressed the importance of cooperation between mandal members and the police to maintain peace during the festivities. He assured that regular police visits would be conducted to ensure smooth celebrations.

Accompanying SP Poddar on the occasion were Vrushti Jain, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Umred Sub-Division); Police Inspector Dhanaji Jalak, In-charge of Umred Police Station; officers and staff of Umred Police Station; and office-bearers of the Shivshneh Ganesh Mandal.