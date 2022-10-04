Nagpur: Jai Bhavani Garba Utsav Mandal organized a 5-day Garba Festival from 30th September to 4th October at Navnirman Water Taki Ground.



Aarti and awards were distributed by V N Reddy, a renowned Social Entrepreneur, yesterday on October 2 at 7.30 pm in the presence of Vivek Mendhi, National President at International Human Rights Organization, Shilpa Pathe, Amit Sonnadwale, Aniket Sonnadwale, Priya Singh, Rohit Srivastava, Saket Mishra, Atharva Ghodvaidya, and 3000+ participants at the event venue.



V N Reddy made the public announcement of his initiatives relating to how he and his entrepreneurial are creating a website www.vnreddy.com to enable the Citizen to reach him for seeking solutions to their pending problems. He was also noted mentioning that he and his team will try to address the issues in 24 hours. He urged one and all present there to visit the website and connect to him directly.

Vivek Mendhi, who also happens to be a well-known Social Worker, appreciated and thanked Mr Reddy for his initiative and urged the people of Nagpur City to connect to Mr Reddy and his Team.

