When it comes to achieving healthy, shiny, and smooth hair, we tend to do everything be it oiling, massaging, washing or conditioning. But little do we know that using the right hair brush has a significant impact on our hair health. Keep reading to know the benefits of using the right hair brushes by Vega as per your hair type for your beautiful tresses.

Essential Hair Brushes for Daily Grooming & Styling:

Paddle Brush for Straight Hair

Wide brushes with cushioned base, paddle brushes are ideal for detangling and smoothening medium to long hair especially strong and thick hair. If you have straight or slightly wavy hair type, Vega Paddle Brush is a must-have to maintain your tresses with less to no snugging and pulling. It effortlessly glides through the hair while adding shine and smoothness. The paddle brushes by Vega feature ball-tipped nylon bristles to ensure every stroke is gentle on the scalp. It also helps in distributing natural oils from the scalp to the ends to add shine and reduce frizz.

Round Brush for Boosting Volume

There are days when you don’t wish to wash your hair but still wish to have smooth-looking mane with fuller volume. That’s when round hair brush by Vega comes in handy. These hair brushes give the natural fluff and volume to flat hair. Round brushes are versatile and suitable for all hair types, lengths, and styles. Whether you have curly hair, straight hair, or wavy hair, round brushes will never fail to impress you. All thanks to their ball-tipped nylon bristles and ergonomic design. Just ensure to pick small or medium size barrel for fine or thin hair while large size barrel for long and thick hair, and you’re good to go.

Cushion Brush for Frizz Free Hair

If you have flat or fine hair from short to medium length, a cushion brush should be your pick. Know why? Because the air cushion base maximizes air circulation through the strands which leaves it voluminous and fluffy. The cushion brushes by Vega have cushion base with ball-tipped nylon bristles that are firm, flexible and prove helpful while detangling hair knots while adding natural volume. For the days when you struggle to tame your frizzy hair, a cushion brush can make all the difference.

Detangling Brush for Pain-free Hair Detangling

Detangle your hair the easy way with Vega Detangling Hair Brushes. These brushes make the detangling process smooth like butter. All thanks to their wide tooth design that easily glides through the stubborn knots to reduce pain and discomfort. These hair brushes for men and women cause less hair breakage and ideal to brush both dry and wet hair. They also come with a special vent design for easy brushing of hair using hair styling appliances such as a hair dryer and hair straightener.

Flat Brush for Everyday Use

Best for everyday use, flat hair brushes keep your hair smooth in one stroke. These hair brushes are amongst the most useful hair brushes which are ergonomically designed to provide a sleek finish. Flat brushes work great for both men and women with fine and straight hair. Vega Flat Brush is compact in size, easy to use, and perfect companion for a quick touch-up.

Hot Curl Brush

Hot Curl Brush is your true companion to be used with your preferred hair styling appliance such as a hair dryer to add volume to your beautiful tresses along with giving lustrous wavy, curly or straight hair as per your desire. It can be used for all hair types to give instant blow dry and add volume to fine hair. The heat activated coated on the brushes ensures uniform heat distribution that sets every single section. You can choose your Vega Hot Curl Brush from the options given below as per the curls you desire:

Large (54-58mm): This size is ideal for producing full and defined curls in medium to long hair.

This size is ideal for producing full and defined curls in medium to long hair. Medium (44mm): The medium-sized hot curl brush is ideal for creating structural yet vintage curls to medium-length hair

Small (25mm): It is ideal for generating smooth, tight curls in short to medium hair.

Extremely Small (16mm): The tiny little hot curl brush aids in the creation of hyper-curly, uber-tight/kinky curls.

Does a good hair brush make a difference?

Using the right hair brush goes a long way to elevate the overall appearance. Keep reading to know:

Reduce Hair Breakage

If you wish to enjoy easy, quick, and painless hair brushing to get rid of your stubborn knots and tangles, using the right hair brush is paramount. This will help in reducing hair breakage.

Boost Scalp Health

Healthy scalp is essential to boost hair growth. That’s why brushing your hair with the right hair brush is important for keeping the good health of scalp. It helps to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and excess oils from the scalp.

Stimulates Blood Circulation

It evenly distributes natural oils produced by the scalp thus stimulating blood circulation. It also promotes healthy and strong hair by strengthening hair follicles.

Gives Relaxing Experience

When you use Vega Hair Brushes which come with ball-tipped nylon bristles, you get a massaging experience which is very relaxing.

Enhances Shine

The right hair brush is an ideal hair styling tool as it contributes to the overall shine and texture of your hair. This is possible when you use premium hair brushes which give smooth, shiny, and glossy locks by distributing natural oils. If you have dry or brittle hair, using the right hair brushes can significantly impact the way your hair look and feel.

Key Takeaways

Choosing the right hair brushes as per your hair type makes every moment of your hair care routine a comfortable experience. Often overlooked, the right hair brush is an essential investment for taking the best care of your gorgeous locks. Choose as per your needs and let your hair do the talking!

