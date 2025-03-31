Buyers Beware: Legal Dispute Casts Shadow Over Jayanti Nagari VII Project

Advertisement



Nagpur: Homebuyers in Nagpur are facing uncertainty following two conflicting legaladvertisements published in a leading local newspaper on March 30 and 31, concerning the Jayanti Nagari VII residential project at Mauza Besa. The dispute, involving M/s Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. and landowner Udeshkumar Suryabhan Nayak, raises serious concerns for potential investors.

The Controversy Unfolds

On March 30, a caution notice issued by advocates Vilas B. Dongre and Jyoti V. Dongre, on behalf of Nayak, warned the public against engaging in any sale or purchase of apartments in Jayanti Nagari VII. The notice claimed that Nayak had sold agricultural land to M/s Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt. Ltd., but the agreed payment was never made. Nayak has since filed a Special Civil Suit (S.C.S.) No. 294/2025 in the Civil Court of Nagpur, seeking to cancel the sale deed. The notice further stated that any transactions regarding the project would not be legally binding on Nayak, placing the burden of risk on buyers.

In response, on March 31, M/s Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt. Ltd., through its director Abhijit Joydebkumar Majumdar, dismissed the caution notice, calling it a baseless attempt to defame the company. The firm clarified that the disputed land formed only a part of the project and that the sale deed had been executed on September 2, 2016, with full payment made at that time. Majumdar asserted that possession was handed over on the same date, and the project was developed accordingly. He further claimed that Nayak’s allegations were unfounded and filed nearly nine years after the transaction, questioning their credibility.

Why Buyers Should Be Cautious

The conflicting claims have left potential buyers in a dilemma. Investing in real estate embroiled in legal disputes can be highly risky. Here’s why prospective buyers should remain alert:

Legal Uncertainty: Any pending litigation concerning land ownership could jeopardize property transactions, leading to prolonged legal battles and financial losses. Financial Risk: If the court rules in Nayak’s favor, property buyers may face difficulties in securing ownership or may even have to forfeit their investment. Developer’s Track Record: Advocate Dongre pointed out that a previous project, Jayanti Nagari IV, faced similar legal disputes over non-payment issues, signaling potential red flags for Jayanti Nagari VII. Possibility of Future Complications: Even if the developer’s claims are valid, ongoing legal battles can delay project completion, impact resale value, and create difficulties in obtaining necessary approvals.

Should You Invest in Properties with Legal Disputes?

Experts strongly advise against investing in real estate projects entangled in legal litigations. Buyers should:

Conduct thorough due diligence before purchasing any property.

before purchasing any property. Consult a legal expert to verify the title deed and ensure there are no pending disputes.

to verify the title deed and ensure there are no pending disputes. Check the developer’s track record for past legal issues or delays.

for past legal issues or delays. Wait for legal clarity before making any financial commitments.

With both parties standing firm on their claims, the fate of Jayanti Nagari VII remains uncertain. Buyers are urged to proceed with extreme caution, keeping legal and financial implications in mind. Until the legal proceedings provide clarity, investing in this project remains a risky proposition.

