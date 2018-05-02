“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”

Nagpur: Orange City has been a home to so many start-ups in recent times. Lots of new entrepreneurs came up with their innovative ideas to serve public need and to be ruled by self.

According to available data, total 2,787 start-ups have been registered across Maharashtra. The state ranked 15 in India and 339 globally, based on its start-ups ecosystem strength.

To gauge the scenario, Nagpur Today reached three young entrepreneurs of the city – Raushan Singh (founder at ‘Allys’ and Director of ‘WedBee Wedding Solutions Pvt Ltd’), Pranay Uttam Bokde (founder and owner of ‘WedBee Wedding Solutions Pvt Ltd’), and Azeem Khan (founder and CEO of ‘The TIE UP’ and ‘Nagpuri Ishpecial)

The three young entrepreneurs opened up and threw light on their varied views. Here is what they have to say:

Why start-ups over a 9 to 5 job?

In context of this question, Raushan Singh said, “Start-up is not a mere hand to economy, it is a lot more than that. It is to serve people and ease their life. It brings revolution in the day to day services. Much more satisfying than a 9 to 5 job despite all pressures and hardships.”

While Azeem Khan says:

“Being an entrepreneur is not an easy task, but then you are the boss of your own. One can earn more than 9 to 5 job. Plus who wants to be ruled.”

What motivates to launch a start-up?

Pranay Uttam Bokde says, “The reason behind choosing to be an entrepreneur can vary from one to one. For some it can be the belief that you get to earn more and be your own boss. For some it might be the acknowledgement of their ability to be the master and fulfil the people’s need as in my case. I worked as an event manager for two years and saw the difficulties one faces in gathering all the required commodities in a function. This gave me an idea to create a platform which can provide all the required services at one place and this is how WedBee happened.”

Hurdles in the sector and reason behind failed start-up

Raushan Singh says, “Most of the people give up in the midst of struggle. The start-ups fail because of lack of funds, planning, efficient team work. Also public opinion regarding your start-up fluctuates, one mistake and your reputation is ruined.

Azeem Khan, dwelling on the same question says, “It is really difficult to sustain a business in growing and unstable market. 97% of the start-ups fail because it requires a lot of patience to start something of your own. People want a lot in very short time. Then there are freelancers who cut the bush and beat a start-up all together.”

Message to the newcomers in the field:

Pranay Bokde says, “New entrepreneurs need to find the correct motivation before landing into this sector for a long term survival. Just a thought of earning a lot and being own boss should not be the reason. These should be looked at as a complimentary advantage. Earning is not certain, some day you make good money other day you don’t. You need to be patient.”

Azeem Khan says, “Learn to take risk, be patient and survive. Come out of your comfort zone and learn from mistakes and failures.”

By Shivani Thakur