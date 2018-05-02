‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’

Nagpur: “It is not something that we should do to ensure a better tomorrow for our future generation, but it is something we need to do to save the city from total chaos”.

Orange City is facing an unprecedented water crisis owing to enormous wrath of sun this year coupled with scanty rainfall. The city receives average rainfall of 1064.1mm every year. However, the average mark seems far untouched this year. Rainfall in Nagpur is supposed to get started in June and end by August, failing this it has rained only twice or thrice so far. As a result, the weather is hot and humid also water bodies have shrunk and groundwater has attained a much lower level.

Man has no control over nature but he is definitely capable enough to regulate his action as per the need and get out of sufferings. Rainwater harvesting is the same need of the hour. As we are aware of the less rainfall this year, we seriously need to conserve the little we get.

Rainwater harvesting is the accumulation and storage for reuse on- site, rather than allowing it to run off. Rainwater can be collected from a river or roofs, and the water collected is redirected to a deep pit, aquifer, and a reservoir with percolation. This water can be used for livestock, irrigation, and domestic use with proper treatment and for ground water recharge.

Using harvested rainwater to serve our day to day need would help to minimize the use of present ground water thereby resulting in its abundant being. Rainwater harvesting supplements the main supply and provides substantial benefits for both water supply and wastewater subsystem by reducing the need of clean water in the water distribution system.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, city environmentalist and founder of NGO Green Vigil Foundation Kaustav Chatterjee said, “Entire world is suffering due to global warming, Nagpur, along with global warming, is facing problem of rise in population density as a lot of people are finding their way here. These two factors are massively contributing to the problem of groundwater depletion as the quantity of ground water being used up is huge without it being recharged. The intensity and frequency of rain has also decreased overtime along with it the little rainwater that we get is not able to percolate the ground. Harvesting the rainwater would recharge groundwater and would prevent it from flowing away in drains wastefully. People should mandatorily have a water harvesting system built in to recharge the groundwater and avail plenty of water as well reducing the dependency on ground water.”

Citizens speak:

“Rain in Nagpur used to begin from June but this year there has been very few showers in June. Lack of rain has lead to rise in temperature and water scarcity. Due to this, dirty water is being used up and people are falling prey to diseases like typhoid, cholera etc. Concept of water harvesting would provide a great relief from these circumstances,” said Lokesh Shende, from Kamptee.

Raushan Kumar Singh, a resident of Vidyanagar, said, “Rainfall in Nagpur begins from June and ends by August. Sadly we have received very less rain so far this year. Hot and humid weather has made day to day life troublesome, greenery also seems fading. In order to get over this we seriously need to switch on to rainwater harvesting and use the harvested water for domestic need.”

“Rainfall has started pretty late this year also it has not rained so much. Compared to past two years, it has been very less rain this year. Life in Nagpur is suffering severe hot and humid climate and water scarcity due to the same. Rainwater harvesting would be a great aid to recharge and save ground water,” said Kunal Singh, a resident of Wathoda.

Vinay Shree, a resident of H.B Nagar asserted, “Rain has been very deficient this year. Nagpur which uses to witness high to moderate rainfall has had very few rain showers this year. Conserving water is very necessary and for that nothing would be better than harvesting the rainwater.”

By Shivani Thakur