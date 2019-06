Enthusiasts perform ‘pool yoga’ to mark the day

Nagpur: Lalsingh Sports Academy in association with Priyadarshani Engineering Group Swimming Kalash CRPF Hingna on Thursday organized a pool yoga to mark the International Yog Diwas.

Total 40 students participated in this unique yoga along with their parents who were seen cheering their kids on this occasion.

Led by trainer Lalsingh the students performed Tadasan, Trikonasan, Ardhachakraasan, Sawasan etc yog asanas in the swimming pool.

Dr Vijay Datarkar, Dr Sambhaji Bhosle, Rahul Mongre, Umesh Lokhande, Pavan Vaidya, Tushar Katole, Piyush Gupta, Manoj Bhagriya, Dr Nilesh Wankhede played key in the success of the programme.