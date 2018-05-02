Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Court rejects Pragya Singh Thakur’s plea for exemption from appearance

In a setback to BJP MP and 2008 Malegaon blasts case accused Pragya Singh Thakur, a special NIA court on June 20 rejected her plea seeking exemption from appearing before it during the trial.

Ms. Thakur and others were directed to remain present once a week.

She filed her application citing ill-health, travel from Bhopal to Mumbai and her security as a parliamentarian.

Her lawyers told the court that her party issues whip often on attending Parliament.

Special judge Vinod Padalkar said, “obeying the party and attending Parliament is necessary, but no papers were submitted regarding it.”

Last time when Ms. Thakur appeared before the court, she said she did not know about any blast.

