Ensure citizens get back booking amount for halls: Nagpur Mayor

Nagpur: Owing to clamp down on marriages and other private function in public places, Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, on Friday, directed Civic Administration to ensure that citizens gets back their deposits and surety.

Owing to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, civic administration has withdrawn prior bookings at lawns, marriage halls, from February 25 to March 7. Citizens, however, had made the bookings in advance and made pre-payment of deposits and now complaints are coming that management of hall and lawns are refusing to return the deposit on one pretext or another. Hence, Mayor instructed Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration to ensure that down the line it should be made clear to owners of halls, lawns that they have to refund advance deposit to people. Weddings are right now allowed in the presence of up to 50 people at home.

Meanwhile, civic administration continues with its action on streets against violations of COVID-19 lawns. After ensuring that norms are followed at mar- riage halls and lawns, now they are closed, teams of Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) focussed on popular small snacks corners wherein crowding is occurring.

On Friday action was taken against Shrinath Farsan, Trimurti Nagar, and Ramji-Shamji Pohawala, Wardha Road, as these establishments customers were not found wearing masks and not following social distance. Both the establishments falls under Laxmi Nagar Zone and while at Farsan a fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed and Rs. 5,000 to road side snacks corner.

At Dharampeth Zone, action was taken at Ladies Club (fine of Rs 10,000) and at Microsoft Computer Institute, Sadar (fine of Rs 8,000), in Dhantoli Zone at Pranay Wine Shop, Suyog Nagar (Rs 5,000). At Nehru Nagar Rs. 5,000 was fine was recovered at Registry Office, Surya Nagar, and from County liquor joint, Sangarsha Nagar.

In Lakadganj Zone a fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on own- er of Rizwan Lawn, Vaishali Nagar, as near 200 people had assembled for a function, in Ashi Nagar fine of Rs. 10,00 was imposed on Vivan Park, Vaishali Nagar, Tamanna Wine Shop, Jaripatka, and Pandey Lawn, Jafar Nagar, in Mangalwari action was initiated at Navnath Restaurant, Godhani Road, Shankar Kirana Store, Bhupendra Nagar, and Patankar Classes, Mohan Nagar. The owner of classes was fined Rs. 25,000.