Cops foil dacoity bid in Yashodhara Nagar, gang arrested

Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police on Friday arrested a gang of five dreaded goons and claimed to have averted a dacoity bid. Besides, arresting the accused planning to commit a major crime, cops have also confiscated sharp-edged weapons, an iron rod, a rope, packets of chilli powder and cast iron pipe from them.

According to police sources, the Yashodhara Nagar Police Squad led by Senior PI Ashok Meshram was on patrolling duty when they received secret information about a gang carrying sharp-edged weapons. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad comprising PSI Shrinivas Darade, PSI Jitendra Bhargav, ASI Prakash Kale, ASI Vinod Solao and others rounded up the accused.

The accused have been identified as Sayyed Asif alias Bhurya Sayyed Nizam (24), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar slums, Sheikh Aftar Taju Pehalwan (26), a resident of Shivaji Chowk, Aakash alias Macchi Rajesh Bhotkar (24), a resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar, Rakesh Anand Borkar (34), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, and Mohammad Shoaib Mohammad Akeel (19), a resident of Majri, Sailani Nagar.

Cops registered an offence under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code, 4/25 Arms Act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, against them. The accused are involved in several offences of serious nature. Accused Sayyed Asif was detained the MPDA in 2019-20.

The action was planned under the supervision of DCP (Zone V) Neelotpal and ACP Roshan Pandit.