English Handwriting Acitivity For Grade – Preparatory

Hand writing is a part of our identity and an essential tool for communication. The process of handwriting promotes clear thought.

Beautiful and neat handwriting is a skill. To develop awareness and love for good handwriting, an English Handwriting Activity was conducted for the students of Grade – Preparatory recently.

Every student was encouraged to present their best hand writing. Children were encouraged to use proper spacing, formation of letters, neatness and clarity.

The Principal Ms. GurpreetBhambra emphasized the importance of good handwriting which will definitely be useful in the future.