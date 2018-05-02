Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    DPS Mihan : Fun with paper (PAPER FOLDING) acitivity for grade -Nursery

    Artistic skills of students were at display when FUN WITH PAPER (PAPER FOLDING) Activity was conducted for class Nursery recently. Children participated in this creative venture with great zeal and high spirits.

    The tiny tots were amazed to see the transformation of a flat sheet of paper into a finished sculpture through folding and sculpting. The budding stars created unique and exclusive shapes and structures to showcase their finesse in paper craft. They made various objects and displayed them with great pleasure and gratification.

    This activity triggered their imagination and enhanced their creative skills. Origami provided our little ones with wonderful “schematic learning through repeated actions” and the kids carried them out with originality, neatness and accuracy.

    The paper folding craft was not only a fun filled experience, but it also proved to be a valuable means to develop artistic skills in the young ones.

