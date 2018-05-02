Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Aug 1st, 2019
England Manage to Win Last Match of T20I Series

England finally managed to register a win in this year’s Women’s Ashes as they defeated Australia by 17 runs, on Wednesday, in last of the three-match T20I series. However, the win worked only in consolidating the English team, who had a horrible Ashes this season, as the team from down under had already sealed the series.

With the conclusion of the T20I series, Australia completed a successful trip to take home the Ashes. They had won the ODI series 3-0 and the one-off Test match had ended in a draw.

Batting second and requiring 140 to win, Australia lost their first wicket at 24. Star batsman Meg Lanning also failed on the day as her team soon found itself crumbling at 45\4. Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes displayed grit in their performance as they tried to stabilize the innings.

With a brief partnership of 24, the pair was looking solid in the middle when Haynes was sent back to the pavilion. Perry continued with her approach only to find no support from the other end. With a score of unbeaten 60, she failed to see her team through as Australia suffered a defeat of 17 runs.

As the batsmen failed in their task, the bowlers were exceptional to restrict the home team for 139/5. England had a brisk start with the openers Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont smashing 28 runs in little more than three overs. However, the party was not to run late as the Australian bowlers struck the right areas soon after and reduced them to 35/2.

The Australian bowling was all about discipline and chipping in with wickets just at the right moments. Every time a partnership started to build and the run-rate got a boost, the hosts were restricted.

