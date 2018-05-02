Jagriti Sansthan organises Sustainable Enterprise Award at RCOEM

Nagpur: Jagriti Sansthan in association with a multinational beverage brand organized a Sustainable Enterprise Award 2019 at Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Mgmt. The organizer have asked people working in the field of Agriculture, Recycling and Water to submit their innovative ideas. Winner and runner up will get funding and special waiver from Jagriti Yatra.

The program was graced by Mr Yogesh Aneja and Shashikant Chaudhari. Mr Yogesh who has worked in Walni village on water restoration shared his experience. He explained the importance of water agriculture and recycling for the better quality life. He also spoke about the community garden they have developed in the Nagpur.

Mr Shashikant Chaudhari, spoke about the need of innovative and disruptive ideas which can give access of basic needs like healthcare, finances and other things to the needy people. He gave an example of Arvind Eyecare and other such social initiatives. With the ever increasing disparity in income he said it’s a high time for youth to look and explore this domain of social entrepreneurship.

During the program Sourabh Narsaria and Akash Naoghare also spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurship along with their socioeconomic effects.The Sustainable Enterprise Award is happening in 25 districts of India.You can apply for it on www.jagritiyatra.com/sea .

The winner will get 2 Lacs as funding whereas the first and second runner ups will get 1 lac and 50 thousand respectively. 75 teams from 25 districts will be shortlisted and they will get an opportunity to present their idea in mega finals which will happen in Delhi. For more details you can contact Akash 9766912745.