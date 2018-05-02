Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 1st, 2019

Jagriti Sansthan organises Sustainable Enterprise Award at RCOEM

Nagpur: Jagriti Sansthan in association with a multinational beverage brand organized a Sustainable Enterprise Award 2019 at Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Mgmt. The organizer have asked people working in the field of Agriculture, Recycling and Water to submit their innovative ideas. Winner and runner up will get funding and special waiver from Jagriti Yatra.

The program was graced by Mr Yogesh Aneja and Shashikant Chaudhari. Mr Yogesh who has worked in Walni village on water restoration shared his experience. He explained the importance of water agriculture and recycling for the better quality life. He also spoke about the community garden they have developed in the Nagpur.

Mr Shashikant Chaudhari, spoke about the need of innovative and disruptive ideas which can give access of basic needs like healthcare, finances and other things to the needy people. He gave an example of Arvind Eyecare and other such social initiatives. With the ever increasing disparity in income he said it’s a high time for youth to look and explore this domain of social entrepreneurship.

During the program Sourabh Narsaria and Akash Naoghare also spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurship along with their socioeconomic effects.The Sustainable Enterprise Award is happening in 25 districts of India.You can apply for it on www.jagritiyatra.com/sea .

The winner will get 2 Lacs as funding whereas the first and second runner ups will get 1 lac and 50 thousand respectively. 75 teams from 25 districts will be shortlisted and they will get an opportunity to present their idea in mega finals which will happen in Delhi. For more details you can contact Akash 9766912745.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Maharashtra News
महसुल दिनानिमित्त मोफत आरोग्य निदान शिबिर
महसुल दिनानिमित्त मोफत आरोग्य निदान शिबिर
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
Hindi News
महाजनादेश के लिये मुख्यमंत्री दल बल सहित काटोल में
महाजनादेश के लिये मुख्यमंत्री दल बल सहित काटोल में
RSS प्रमुख भागवत बोले- संघ में तप करने वाले टिकते हैं, सेल्फी और प्रचार से रहें दूर
RSS प्रमुख भागवत बोले- संघ में तप करने वाले टिकते हैं, सेल्फी और प्रचार से रहें दूर
Trending News
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Break traffic rule, now see what you will have to pay as heavy penalty
Break traffic rule, now see what you will have to pay as heavy penalty
Featured News
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
Trending In Nagpur
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
Legal Service Assistance Centre opened at Family Court in city
Legal Service Assistance Centre opened at Family Court in city
नासुप्र येथे लोकशाहीर अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांची जयंती साजरी
नासुप्र येथे लोकशाहीर अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांची जयंती साजरी
Dr Mahatme demands Centre to reduce prices of cancer medicines
Dr Mahatme demands Centre to reduce prices of cancer medicines
Public meeting held at Talegaon to mark CM’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’
Public meeting held at Talegaon to mark CM’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Two goons with pistol, bullets arrested by Jaripatka cops
Two goons with pistol, bullets arrested by Jaripatka cops
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Somalwar Ramdaspeth organises model making workshop
Somalwar Ramdaspeth organises model making workshop
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145