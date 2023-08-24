Engineering student ends life in Nagpur

Nagpur: A student Sandesh Ashok Bokde (25) ended his life after facing academic setbacks in an engineering degree course.

Bokde, a resident of Flat No 844, City Plaza Apartment, near Vaishali Nagar Garden, was a Fourth Year Engineering student at Anjuman College. Police said Bokde had been grappling with stress as he had failed in some subjects in the sixth semester exams. After having dinner with his parents, Sandesh went to his room on Tuesday night. Next day, around 5 am, his father found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Bokde had hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a rope.

Advertisement

Staff of Pachpaoli Police Station rushed to the spot. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the academic failure had pushed Bokde to take the extreme step. His father, Ashok, works as a clerk with Aakashvani.

Pachpaoli police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement