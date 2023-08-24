Four builders booked for Rs 4.52 crore bogus land deal in Nagpur

Nagpur: Four builders were booked by Sonegaon police for selling bogus sale-deeds of residential plots illegally floated on the Public Utility (PU) land by forging documents and duping the victims of Rs 4.52 crore.

The complaint was lodged by Ramnath Baliram Kalsarpe (66), a resident of Sahakar Nagar, Khamla road and the President of Prakash Housing Co-operative Society.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Prashant Bagaddeo, Sandhya Prashant Bagaddeo, Kajal Dikshit of Projective Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Abijeetsingh Thakur of Shyamsundar Buildcon Pvt Ltd.

The incident dates back to 1980 when the housing society purchased a two-acre piece of land in Mouza Somalwada. After obtaining approval from the Nagpur Improvement Trust, the layout was sanctioned, consisting of 24 plots and two open spaces designated for public utility. According to the complaint, in 2007, Prashant Shyamkant Bagaddeo, one of the accused directors, allegedly sold two plots (numbered 12A and 12B) from the approved layout using fake documents.

The fraud came to light later, leading to a complaint being filed at Sonegaon police station. A case was subsequently registered against Bagaddeo. The investigation took an unexpected turn when the Income Tax Department issued a notice to the organisation on March 15, 2023. The notice detailed a transaction involving the sale of plots 12A and 12B, amounting to a staggering Rs 4.52 crore. The notice also raised concerns about non-payment of Income Tax related to the transaction.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Prashant Bagaddeo, along with accomplices Kajal and Sandhya, had fabricated fake documents pertaining to the land. They managed to open an account resembling the organisation’s and used it to conduct the fraudulent sale. Notably, Prashant, who was not Secretary, signed the documents and sold non-existent public utility space to Shyamsundar Buildcon for Rs 4.52 crore.

This illegal transaction was carried out by exploiting the absence of such plots on the official map. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Sonegaon police and further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement