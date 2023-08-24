Sana Khan murder: Nagpur cops suspect contract killing

Nagpur: Adding another twist, the investigators are suspecting contract killing in the murder of Sana Khan alias Heena Khan, a 34-year-old functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minority Cell from Awasthi Nagar in Nagpur.

According to a media report quoting a police official, the prime accused Pappu alias Amit Sahu was misleading the investigators by stating that Sana was murdered over monetary disputes. The case is of a well-planned murder executed by Pappu and his accomplices on the instructions of an unidentified person. After arresting Pappu and his accomplices Ramesh Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Rabbu Chaha alias Ravishankar Yadav and Kamlesh Patel, the police have registered a case of extortion against Pappu and unidentified persons from Nagpur and Jabalpur on August 20.

Advertisement

However, the accused involved in the sextortion racket from Nagpur are yet to be identified by the police. The police are also suspecting involvement of a person from Nagpur in the murder case. Sana went missing on August 2 after a confrontation with her husband-turned-foe, Pappu Sahu. The relationship between the two had reportedly soured, with Pappu suspecting Sana’s fidelity. The situation escalated on August 1 during a video call between Sana and Amit.

Following the altercation, Sana travelled to Jabalpur on August 2 and entered Pappu’s residence, where a violent confrontation ensued, resulting in her murder. Reports claimed that Pappu had hatched the conspiracy and purportedly called Sana to Jabalpur with an intention to kill her.

Now, the police are investigating the roles of unidentified persons in the murder case. The Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who received a notice from Nagpur police in connection with the murder case, is yet to appear before the police for recording his statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement